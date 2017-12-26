Americans Abroad Tuesday Rewind: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tim Ream and more

While one veteran U.S. Men’s National Team defender capped Boxing Day with a goal, one young American centerback helped his side earn a holiday clean sheet.

Cameron Carter-Vickers helped protect a shutout on Tuesday as Sheffield United toppled Sunderland by a 3-0 scoreline. Lynden Gooch also featured in the match for Sunderland, but couldn’t lead the Black Cats to a goal in his 67 minutes.

Meanwhile, Tim Ream provided on the attacking end, scoring a goal in Fulham’s win over Cardiff City in a six-goal shootout. The goal was Ream’s second since joining the Championship club.

In Premier League action, Geoff Cameron was the lone American to take the field as Stoke City tied Huddersfield Town, 1-1.

Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman dressed but did not play in Bournemouth’s 3-3 draw with West Ham on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Danny Williams dressed but did not play for Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Fulham’s 4-2 win over Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Luca de la Torre dressed but did not play for Fulham on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Sheffield United’s 3-0 win over Sunderland on Tuesday.

Lyden Gooch started and played 67 minutes for Sunderland on Tuesday.

BELGIUM

BELGIAN PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath did not dress in Club Brugge’s 4-2 win over Mouscron on Tuesday.

Juan Pablo Torres did not dress in KSC Lokeren 2-0 win over KV Mechelen on Tuesday.

Kenny Saief dressed but did not play in KAA Gent’s 1-0 loss to Anderlecht on Tuesday.