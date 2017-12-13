Americans Abroad Tuesday Rewind: Timmy Chandler, Christian Pulisic and more

Tuesday was a busy day for Americans Abroad, but it was Timmy Chandler that stole the show in his return to action.

In his first match back since an extended injury layoff, Chandler provided two assists to lead Eintracht Frankfurt to a win over Hamburg on Tuesday. In other Bundesliga action, meanwhile, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund got back to their winning ways in the club’s first match under new coach Peter Stoger.

In England, Geoff Cameron and Danny Williams both found themselves on the wrong end of matches against teams in the top four. The match was Cameron’s first start since suffering a concussion in October.

Meanwhile, Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca fell short in Club World Cup action.

Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s results:

MEXICO

CLUB WORLD CUP

Omar Gonzalez started and played 120 minutes in Pachuca’s 1-0 loss to Gremio on Tuesday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 1-0 loss to Burnley on Tuesday.

Danny Williams started and played 90 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Tuesday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Timmy Chandler played 90 minutes and provided TWO ASSISTS in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Hamburg on Tuesday.

Bobby Wood did not dress for Hamburg on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 70 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Mainz on Tuesday.

Caleb Stanko entered as a 78th minute substitute in Freiburg’s 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress for Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.