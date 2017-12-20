Americans Abroad Tuesday Rewind: Weston McKennie, Alfredo Morales and more

Two Americans took the field in German cup action on Tuesday, but only one was able to guide his team out of the third round.

The DFB-Pokal resumed on Tuesday afternoon, and Weston McKennie came on as a late substitute to help Schlake advance past FC Koln. After Maximilian Meyer’s 63rd minute goal, McKennie joined the fray in the 79th minute, helping to kill off the match. One impressive sequence came late in the match, as McKennie made a tackle, passed out of danger and then fired a shot just high.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt were on the wrong end of their DFB-Pokal match as they fell to Paderborn, 1-0. Morales went the full 90, but couldn’t lead the 2. Bundesliga side out of third round action.

Elsewhere, Shaq Moore wasn’t named to the gameday squad in a Levante draw while John Brooks also didn’t suit up in Wolfsburg’s concise 2-0 win over Nurnberg.

Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s action:

GERMANY

DFB-POKAL

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 1-0 loss to Paderborn on Tuesday.

John Brooks did not dress in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Nurnberg on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie entered as a 79th minute substitute in Schalke’s 1-0 win over FC Koln on Tuesday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore did not dress in Levante’s 0-0 draw with Leganes on Tuesday.

