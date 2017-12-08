Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Christian Pulisic, Aron Johannsson and more

As the European leagues churn onward, two young Americans will duke it out for a title in Mexico.

After a first leg draw, Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey will head into the home leg of the Liga MX Apertura Liguilla final against Tigres UANL on Sunday evening with the title on the line. Jose Torres of Tigres didn’t feature in the first leg, but Gonzalez started and went the full 90 minutes for Monterrey.

Across the pond, U.S. Men’s National Team regulars square off against each other in multiple Bundesliga matches. Bobby Wood goes against John Brooks in Hamburg, Christian Pulisic will take on Aron Johannsson in Dortmund, and Weston McKennie plays Fabian Johnson to conclude the Bundesliga Saturday.

In England, DeAndre Yedlin heads into a big match for Newcastle against Leicester City as Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town take on fellow Premier League newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion.

Keaton Parks, fresh off his signing a new contract at Benfica is in action as well.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Leicester City on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Brighton on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Tottenham on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Birmingham on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Bristol City on Friday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Wolverhampton on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Saturday

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face FC Koln on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face FC Augsburg on Sunday.

Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayern Munich on Saturday

2. BUNDESLIGA

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Nurnberg on Monday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Heidenheim on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinzie Gaines and Darmstadt face Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Estoril on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jose Torres and Tigres face Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Sparta on Sunday.

Shane O’Neill, Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Zwolle on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face Emmen on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Juan Pablo Torres and KSC Lokeren face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Gent face Kortrijk on Saturday.

DENMARK

DANISH SUEPR LEAGUE

Perry Kitchen and Randers face Skanderborg on Saturday.