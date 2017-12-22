Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: DeAndre Yedlin, Matt Miazga and more

By: Ryan Tolmich | December 22, 2017 10:54 am ET

The weekend’s action is quality of quantity when it comes to Americans Abroad as we head towards the holidays.

English soccer is still in full swing heading towards Christmas with DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle looking to battle their way out of a relegation spot against West Ham. Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face West Brom while Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town head into a match with Southampton.

In the Championship, Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham take on Barnsley while Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United look to leapfrog fifth-place Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, Dutch soccer continues as Matt Miazga leads Vitesse against PSV Eindhoven.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s action:

ENGLAND

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Manchester City on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Southampton on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face West Brom on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face West Ham on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Barnsley on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Preston North End on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Aston Villa on Saturday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face PSV Eindhoven on Saturday.

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face FC Twente on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovic and Telstar face De Graafschap on Friday.