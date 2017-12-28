Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Geoff Cameron, DeAndre Yedlin and more

The focus turns towards England over the weekend for the final round of matches of 2017.

In the Premier League, Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face a big test in the form of a clash with Chelsea. Meanwhile, DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle look to build on a tough effort against Manchester City in Saturday’s matchup with Brighton and Hove Albion, while Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face off with Burnley on Saturday.

In the Championship, Tim Ream is fresh off a goalscoring performance as Fulham prepares to take on Hull City while Eric Lichaj and Lynden Gooch face off when Nottingham Forest faces Sunderland.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Everton on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Chelsea on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Burnley on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Brighton and Hove on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Hull City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Lynden Gooch and Sunderland on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Bolton on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Gboly Ariyibi and MK Dons face Petersbrough United on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Scunthorpe United face Blackburn on Saturday.