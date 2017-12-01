Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Jonathan Gonzalez, DeAndre Yedlin and more

While European leagues head towards the busy holiday period, the Liga MX title picture heats up with the second legs of the semifinal round.

Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey enter their match with Morelia with a major advantage having earned a 1-0 opening leg win on the road. Now, they return home with a chance to seal a spot in the finale against either Jose Torres and Tigres or Club America following a 1-0 win for the former in their opener.

In England, DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face a massive test against Chelsea on Saturday while Danny Williams’ Huddersfield faces a new-look Everton. German soccer, meanwhile, is headlined by a clash of Americans as John Brooks faces off with Fabian Johnson when Wolfsburg takes on Borussia Monchengladbach.

Elsewhere, Terrence Boyd and Julian Green look to build on goalscoring efforts in the 2. Bundesliga while Matt Miazga and Vitesse face off with Feyenoord.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Chelsea on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Everton on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Swansea City on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Southampton on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Brentford on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Millwall on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Reading on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Caleb Stanko and Freiburg on Friday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Cologne on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Nurnburg on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face MSV Duisburg on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinzie Gaines and Darmstadt face SSV Jahn Regensburg on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Malaga on Friday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face FC Porto on Friday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jose Torres and Tigres face Club America on Saturday.

Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face Morelia on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Feyenoord on Saturday.

Shane O’Neill, Desevio Payne and Excelsior face NAC Breda on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face Cambuur Leeuwarden on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Juan Pablo Torres and KSC Lokoren face Anderlecht on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Eupen on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Gent face Zulte-Waregem on Sunday.

DENMARK

DANISH SUEPR LEAGUE

Perry Kitchen and Randers face Silkeborg IF on Sunday.