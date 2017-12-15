Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Weston McKennie, Omar Gonzalez and more

As we march towards the holiday period and the end of 2017, several Americans Abroad face intriguing matchups in league play while another takes part in a consolation game.

German soccer is headlined by a clash between Weston McKennie and Timmy Chandler as Schalke takes on Eintracht Frankfurt. Chandler is fresh off a two-assist performance in his return from injury while McKennie continues to assert himself as a consistent presence in the Schalke midfield. Elsewhere, Fabian Johnson and Bobby Wood go head-to-head while Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund take on Hoffenheim.

After falling to Gremio in the semifinal round midweek, Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca conclude the Club World Cup with a consolation match against Al Jazira. After giving Real Madrid all they can handle, Al Jazira appears to be a tough test for a Pachuca team that fell just short in an extra time semifinal loss.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle take on Arsenal, Shaq Moore and Levante face Sevilla, and Julian Green’s Greuther Furth takes on Terrence Boyd’s Darmstadt in 2. Bundesliga action.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Arsenal on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face West Ham on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Watford on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Liverpool on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Bristol City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Preston North End on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bobby Wood and Hamburg on Friday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Augsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Cologne on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Mainz on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face RB Leipzig on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Union Berlin on Friday.

Jerome Kieswetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Eintracht Braunschweig on Friday.

Haji Wright and Sandhausen face Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Terrence Boyd, McKinzie Gaines and Darmstadt on Sunday.

MEXICO

CLUB WORLD CUP

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Al Jazira on Saturday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Sevilla on Friday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face FC Twente on Saturday.

Shane O’Neill, Desevio Payne and Excelsior face FC Groningen on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face Jong FC Utrecht on Friday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Tondela on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Gent face Standard Liege on Saturday.

Juan Pablo Torres and KSC Lokoren face Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Anderlecht on Sunday.