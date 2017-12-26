Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Andrija Novakovic, DeAndre Yedlin and more

While English soccer dominates the holiday period, it was a young American in the Eerste Divisie that took charge over the weekend.

Andrija Novakovic scored a pair of goals over the weekend, leading the way in Telstar’s 3-2 win over De Graafschap on Friday. The young forward scored a goal in either half, bringing his league total to nine goals on the season.

In England, Geoff Cameron and DeAndre Yedlin both went 90 minutes in wins on Saturday, while Danny Williams’ 90-minute effort resulted in a draw in Premier League play.

Championship action was headlined by Tim Ream’s efforts in a 2-1 win over Barnsley while Cameron Carter-Vickers also went a full 90 in a draw.

Here’s a closer look at this past weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

Emerson Hyndman dressed but did not play in Bournemouth’s 4-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

Danny Williams started and played 90 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 3-1 win over West Brom on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 3-2 win over West Ham on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Barnsley on Saturday.

Luca de la Torre dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Sheffield United’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse ‘s 2-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior’s 0-0 draw with FC Twente on Saturday.

Shane O’Neill did not dress for Excelsior.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovic played 83 minutes and scored TWO GOALS in Telstar’s 3-2 win over De Graafschap on Friday.