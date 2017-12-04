Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Jonathan Gonzalez, John Brooks and more

Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey advanced to the Liga MX final on Sunday with yet another resounding win, booking a match against a fellow American with a trophy on the line.

After narrowly taking the first leg against Morelia, Gonzalez and Monterrey stormed to a 4-0 second leg win in Sunday’s semifinal clash. Now, Gonzalez and co. look ahead to a clash with Jose Torres’ Tigres in the finale following a 3-0 thumping of Club America over the weekend.

In Germany, John Brooks was the headliner with a magnificent defensive performance. The U.S. Men’s National Team centerback stood tall in the Wolfsburg defense en route to a 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengbladbach on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund settled for a draw, Matt Miazga and Vitesse fell to a difficult defeat and Weston McKennie earned yet another start for Schalke.

Here’s a closer look at this past weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin entered as an 85th minute substitute in Newcastle’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

Danny Williams started and played 90 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 loss to Everton on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress for Stoke City’s 2-1 win over Swansea City on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress for Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw with Southampton on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream did not dress for Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Luca de la Torre entered as a 77th minute substitute for Fulham on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 4-2 loss to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Sheffield United’s 3-1 loss to Millwall on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch entered as an 80th minute substitute in Sunderland’s 3-1 loss to Reading on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Bobby Wood started and played 87 minute in Hamburg’s 0-0 draw with Freiburg on Friday.

Caleb Stanko dressed but did not play for Freiburg on Friday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen’s 1-0 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 56 minutes in Schalke’s 2-2 draw with Cologne on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler did not dress for Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play for Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-2 draw with Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Haji Wright entered in the 73rd minute of Sandhausen’s 1-0 loss to Nurnburg on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 loss to MSV Duisburg on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd started and played 58 minutes in Darmstadt’s 1-0 loss to SSV Jahn Regensburg on Sunday.

McKinzie Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante’s 0-0 draw with Malaga on Friday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks did not dress for Benfica’s 0-0 draw with FC Porto on Friday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jose Torres dressed but did not play in Tigres’ 3-0 win over Club America on Saturday.

Jonathan Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Monterrey’s 4-0 win over Morelia on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 1-0 loss to Feyenoord on Saturday.

Shane O’Neill did not dress in Excelsior’s 3-0 loss to NAC Breda on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 2-1 loss to Cambuur Leeuwarden on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Juan Pablo Torres dressed but did not play in KSC Lokoren’s 2-0 loss to Anderlecht on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath did not dress for Club Brugge’s 2-2 draw with Eupen on Sunday.

Kenny Saief dressed but did not play in Gent’s 1-0 win over Zulte-Waregem on Sunday.

DENMARK

DANISH SUEPR LEAGUE

Perry Kitchen started and played 90 minutes in Randers’s 3-2 loss to Silkeborg IF on Sunday.