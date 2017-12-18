Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Keaton Parks, Christian Pulisic and more

By: Ryan Tolmich | December 18, 2017 9:54 am ET

This past weekend was a memorable one for young Americans in Europe.

Keaton Parks made his league debut for Benfica over the weekend, coming on as a late substitute in a 5-1 rout of Tondela. Parks recently features for the club in cup action as he looks to complete the jump towards regular first team minutes.

In Germany, Christian Pulisic scored a late winner for Borussia Dortmund in a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim. The goal was his first club finish since September and his first overall goal since scoring the U.S. Men’s National Team’s lone goal in the loss to Trinidad & Tobago.

Elsewhere, Omar Gonzalez went 90 minutes to lead Pachuca to third place at the Club World Cup, Matt Miazga turned in another complete match for Vitesse and DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle fell just short against Arsenal.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 3-0 loss to West Ham on Saturday.

Danny Williams entered as a 64th minute substitute in Huddersfield Town’s 4-1 win over Watford on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Bournemouth’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 69 minutes in Sheffield United’s 1-0 loss to Preston North End on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch started and played 67 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham on Saturday.

Luca de la Torre entered as an 89th minute substitute for Fulham on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Fabian Johnson did not dress for Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-1 win over Hamburg on Friday.

Bobby Wood did not dress for Hamburg on Friday.

Weston McKennie entered as an 81st minute susbtitute in a 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler entered in the 42nd minute for Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko entered in the 90th minute of Freiburg’s 3-3 draw with Augsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks did not dress for Wolfsburg’s 1-0 loss to Cologne on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson dressed but did not play in Werder Bremen’s 2-2 draw with Mainz on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

PULISIC WINS IT! A magical touch and finish from the USMNT Player of the Year gives Dortmund the winner in the 89th minute! https://t.co/4tNrjPTTMZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 16, 2017

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin’s 3-2 win over RB Leipzig on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 2-1 win over Union Berlin on Friday.

Jerome Kieswetter entered in the 77th minute of Fortuna Dusseldorf’a 1-0 win over Eintracht Braunschweig on Friday.

Haji Wright did not dress in Sandhausen’s 3-1 win over Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Darmstadt on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd did not dress for Darmstadt on Sunday.

McKinzie Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt on Sunday.

MEXICO

CLUB WORLD CUP

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Pachuca’s 4-1 win over Al Jazira on Saturday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore did not dress for Levante’s 0-0 draw with Sevilla on Friday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 1-1 draw with FC Twente on Saturday.

Shane O’Neill did not dress in Excelsior’s 2-0 win over FC Groningen on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 1-0 win over Jong FC Utrecht on Friday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks entered in the 84th minute of Benfica’s 5-1 win over Tondela on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Kenny Saief dressed but did not play in Gent’s 0-0 draw with Standard Liege on Saturday.

Juan Pablo Torres dressed but did not play in KSC Lokoren’s 1-1 draw with Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath did not dress for Club Brugge’s 5-0 win ocer Anderlecht on Sunday.