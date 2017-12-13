Atlanta United officially acquires Darlington Nagbe in record-breaking deal

The Atlanta United midfield just got that much better.

Atlanta United confirmed on Wednesday that the club has acquired Darlington Nagbe and Gbenga Arokoyo from the Portland Timbers. In exchange, the Timbers received $650,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2018, $100,000 in GAM in 2019, $300,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) and a 2018 international roster spot. In addition, the Timbers will receive up to $600,000 in future TAM based on Nagbe’s performance with Atlanta United.

The potential total of $1.65 million in allocation money exceeds the total of up to $1.6 million involved in Orlando City’s move to sign Dom Dwyer from Sporting Kansas City this past summer.

“Darlington was our top target in the league this offseason and we’re ecstatic to welcome him to our club,” said Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra. “He is a perfect fit for our style of play as he has a dynamic ability to dribble out of trouble, maintain possession and make passes that bring additional players into the game.”

Nagbe has spent his entire professional career in Portland after being selected second overall in the 2011 MLS Draft. In total, the midfielder has made 214 league appearances, 203 starts and has scored 27 goals with 30 assists.

“As the club’s first-ever MLS draft pick, Darlington has grown with this team from its beginnings in the league and has been a great player and representative in his seven years with the Timbers,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to sincerely thank Darlington for everything he has given this club and for helping Portland win its first MLS Cup in 2015. He will always be a part of the Timbers family, and we wish Darlington, his wife, Felicia, and their two children all the best.”