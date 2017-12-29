Christian Pulisic wins Bundesliga Goal of the Month for December

U.S. Men's National Team

Christian Pulisic scored an 89th minute winner in Dortmund’s last game before the Bundesliga winter break and he is receiving some love for his finish.

The U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year’s third goal of the year won the Bundesliga’s Goal of the Month for the month of December.

That deft first touch following a Shinji Kagawa through pass and aerial touch to finish the chance gave Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim to close out the first half of the season.

Pulisic beat out the likes of Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman, Hoffenheim’s Serge Gnabry and Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt to come out on top for the month.

