Diego Valeri named MLS MVP

Diego Valeri’s spectacular season has been rewarded with recognition as Most Valuable Player.

MLS announced on Monday that the Portland Timbers midfielder has been voted league MVP for the 2017 season. Valeri finished with an overwhelming 45 percent of the player vote, 51 percent of the club vote and 55 percent of the media vote for a total of 50.71 percent of votes. David Villa finished second with 16 percent while Nemanja Nikolic finished third with 7.84 percent. Sebastian Giovinco and Miguel Almiron rounded out the top five.

Valeri, who becomes the first Timber to earn MVP honors, scored 21 goals while providing 11 assists throughout the 2017 campaign. The numbers marked the fourth time the Argentinian star has hit double-digit goals and assists in his five seasons in MLS.

The season saw Valeri break the record for goals by a midfielder while also shattering the mark for consecutive regular-season games with a goal via a nine-game run from July 29-Sept. 24 to help the Timbers seal the top seed in the West.