Emerson Hyndman: I'm on 'right path' to Bournemouth first team

Playing time has been sparse for Emerson Hyndman since his return to Bournemouth, but the American midfielder still has faith that he’s moving closer to the first team.

Hyndman joined Rangers on loan last season and shined in Scottish play. Throughout his 13-match run with the club, he scored four goals while handling the physicality of Scottish soccer fairly well despite his slight frame.

However, Hyndman has struggled to be a part of the first team since returning to Bournemouth this summer. The midfielder has been named to the bench three times in cup play, making one appearance, while failing to make a gameday squad in the Premier League.

Still, Hyndman believes there’s a path to first team soccer sooner rather than later.

“I think the first team always has to be the goal, especially when you are a young player,” Hyndman told the Bournemouth Echo. “When you are a central midfielder, it’s sometimes difficult. At the same time, I feel really good. I went on loan last season and that gave me a lot of experience.

“It’s about trying to fight through it and try to get a chance here and there. I think I’m on the right path. You want it now but you have to be patient and wait for the opportunity. The manager tells me I am doing well in training so that is all I can really do, keep working hard and keep improving and just try to get in his team.”

Hyndman’s Bournemouth faces off with Chelsea on Wednesday in League Cup action.