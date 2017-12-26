Fan helps Christian Pulisic reunite with his dog for the holidays

The Christmas season is a time for both giving and receiving, as friends and family look forward to getting together for the holidays. For Borussia Dortmund and U.S. Men’s National Team forward Christian Pulisic, that was surely the case.

Pulisic was reunited with his pet dog thanks the good will of one of his twitter followers and biggest fans.

Tristian Gilliland-Kunkle, a Philadelphia Union fan, answered the wish of the 19-year-old star, proceeding to pick up the dog from the Pulisic family house in Hershey, PA and driving him down to Washington.

Anyone willing to drive my pup from Hershey to Washington DC so I can see him for the holidays:) pic.twitter.com/Rb4bijEMvz — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) December 22, 2017

“[These are] two of the kindest people I’ve ever met,” Pulisic beamed on Twitter when reunited with his companion on Christmas Eve. The American returns to action with Borussia Dortmund on January 14th, as they host Wolfsburg in Bundesliga play.