Friday Kickoff: Bale injured again, Valverde dismissed Coutinho talk and more

One La Liga star is set for the sidelines once again while one of the league’s top managers dismissed ongoing transfer talk.

Gareth Bale is set to miss more time after suffering another calf injury during Tuesday’s Copa del Rey draw against third-tier side Fuenlabrada. (REPORT)

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde says he is not interested in discussing the speculation that the club will sign Philippe Coutinho because he “is not one of my players”. (REPORT)

Manchester City will pay for Kevin de Bruyne’s pre-Manchester Derby vacation to Abu Dhabi. (REPORT)

The England FA has asked Pep Guardiola to explain an exchange with Southampton’s Nathan Redmond despite the midfielder’s claim that the incident was nothing serious. (REPORT)

Thomas Muller says it will be difficult for Bayern Munich to find a backup for Robert Lewandowski. (REPORT)

Emre Can says his contract negotiations with Liverpool are “not about money”. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

The Seattle Sounders dominated the Houston Dynamo to return to MLS Cup. (READ)

Jozy Altidore scored a major goal in the face of injury and criticism to life his team to the MLS Cup Final. (READ)

The Columbus Crew saw a bunch of missed opportunities in Wednesday’s loss. (READ)

The U.S. fell to England to open the Nike International Friendlies. (READ)

The Portland Timbers are looking to name a coach by the end of the year. (READ)

Ventura Alvarado has sealed a move to Nexaca. (REPORT)