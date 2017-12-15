Friday Kickoff: No Man United offer for Ozil, Donnarumma defends himself and more

While one Premier League star continues to be linked with a major move, a young Italian star defended himself after recent reports earned the fans’ wrath.

Arsene Wenger says Manchester United has yet to approach Arsenal to sign Mesut Ozil. (REPORT)

Gianluigi Donnarumma has denied reports that he’s asked to end his AC Milan deal after banners from the club’s fans reduced him to tears on Wednesday. (REPORT)

Mexican international Marco Fabian says his recent back injury made him fear for his career as he was only able to play on painkillers for the end of the 2016-17 season. (REPORT)

Valencia is reportedly interested in signing Arsenal’s Theo Walcott. (REPORT)

Real Madrid has reportedly entered the chase for Brazilian prospect Arthur. (REPORT)

Everton manager Sam Allardyce says Ross Barkley’s future with the club is a “difficult” topic. (REPORT)

Diego Maradona says Kylian Mbappe should replace Gareth Bale at Real Madrid. (REPORT)

After signing a new contract with the club, winger Charley Musonda has been given the option of leaving Chelsea on loan in January. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Christian Pulisic won honors as U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year. (READ)

SBI took a look at how Darlington Nagbe fits with Atlanta United. (READ)

LAFC signed Designated Player Diego Rossi. (READ)

U.S. Soccer is reportedly set to alter the role of federation president. (READ)

Joe Corona joined Club America on a one-year loan. (READ)

NYCFC traded Khiry Shelton to Sporting KC in exchange for Saad Abdul-Salaam. (READ)

The Sounders acquired Waylon Francis from the Crew to headline Thursday’s MLS moves. (READ)