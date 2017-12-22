Friday Kickoff: Ronaldo, Bale fit for El Clasico; Chelsea after new signings and more

By: Ryan Tolmich | December 22, 2017 9:03 am ET

Real Madrid’s two big stars will be ready for El Clasico.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale are both fit for this weekend’s match against Barcelona. (REPORT)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he expects new signings in January. (REPORT)

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says he would be “happy” if Philippe Coutinho came to the club while adding that the door is always open for the Liverpool star. (REPORT)

Juventus and Roma are reportedly both in pursuit of Manchester United fullback Matteo Darmian. (REPORT)

Arsenal is reportedly interested in Juventus defender Daniele Rugani. (REPORT)

Interim manager Graeme Murty has been appointed manager of Rangers until the end of the season. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

A look at who could join the USMNT for January camp. (READ)

MLS will name the second expansion team in 2018. (READ)

The San Jose Earthquakes continued to forge an identity with the signing of Magnus Eriksson. (READ)

Gonzalo Veron, Callum Mallace and Servando Carrasco were selected in the MLS Re-Entry Draft. (READ)

MLS has invited 60 Division One players to the upcoming MLS Combine. (READ)