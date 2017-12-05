Gedion Zelalem begins running following May ACL injury

Gedion Zelalem has been sidelined for an extended period of time, but it appears the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team midfielder is getting closer and close to a return.
The Arsenal midfielder posted a video to Instagram on Monday showing that he has returned to running just months following an ACL tear. Zelalem suffered the injury just moments into the U.S. U-20s opener against Ecuador back in May’s U-20 World Cup.
Zelalem spent last season on loan with Dutch club VVV Venlo after previously featuring for Scottish club Rangers. The 20-year-old has earned four senior appearances for Arsenal, although he has yet to make his Premier League debut.
Fight on G, still got high hopes for u
After reading the last Americans Abroad rewind I had begun wondering about Zelalem since had hadn’t been mentioned in a long time. I hope he recovers fully since sometimes players will lose a little speed after a knee injury. Will Arsenal loan him out? I hope he gets a chance to play regularly after he recovers fully. We still need a good playmaker in the middle.
