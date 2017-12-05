Gedion Zelalem begins running following May ACL injury

Gedion Zelalem begins running following May ACL injury

Featured

Gedion Zelalem begins running following May ACL injury

Gedion Zelalem has been sidelined for an extended period of time, but it appears the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team midfielder is getting closer and close to a return.

The Arsenal midfielder posted a video to Instagram on Monday showing that he has returned to running just months following an ACL tear. Zelalem suffered the injury just moments into the U.S. U-20s opener against Ecuador back in May’s U-20 World Cup.

Tell your friends ⏳

A post shared by Gedion Zelalem (@gedi34) on

Zelalem spent last season on loan with Dutch club VVV Venlo after previously featuring for Scottish club Rangers. The 20-year-old has earned four senior appearances for Arsenal, although he has yet to make his Premier League debut.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

2 comments
  • Gary Page

    After reading the last Americans Abroad rewind I had begun wondering about Zelalem since had hadn’t been mentioned in a long time. I hope he recovers fully since sometimes players will lose a little speed after a knee injury. Will Arsenal loan him out? I hope he gets a chance to play regularly after he recovers fully. We still need a good playmaker in the middle.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home