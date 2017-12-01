Giovinco, Almiron, Valeri headline MLS Best XI

With MLS Cup right around the corner, the league has announced the 11 players that make up the 2017 Best XI.

Sebastian Giovinco, Miguel Almiron and Diego Valeri headline the MLS Best XI determined by media, MLS players and MLS technical staff. Toronto FC leads the way with three representatives as Giovinco is joined by Justin Morrow and Victor Vasquez while Atlanta United and Sporting KC each see two players named to the squad.

Goalkeeper of the Year Tim Melia earns the nod while his teammate and MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara headlines the three defenders. Up front, goalscorers Josef Martinez, David Villa and Golden Boot winner Nemanja Nikolic comprise the four forward slots.

Here’s a closer look at the MLS Best XI:

Goalkeeper: Tim Melia (Sporting Kansas City)

Defenders: Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Ike Opara (Sporting Kansas City), Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Midfielders: Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United), Víctor Vázquez (Toronto FC), Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)

Forwards: Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC), Josef Martínez (Atlanta United), Nemanja Nikolić (Chicago Fire), David Villa (New York City FC)