Gulati not surprised by U.S Soccer presidential race, undecided on candidate endorsement

In the days since Sunil Gulati announced he will not seek reelection as U.S. Soccer president, the race has continued to evolve and expand in a variety of ways.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday at a presentation for the World Cup 2026 bid, Gulati said he expects the list of candidates to be narrowed down before this February’s election. The current U.S. Soccer president also added that he has yet to formally withdraw from the race, but he expects that process to be complete “over the next few days”.

“I don’t think there will be eight candidates come February and I don’t think all of the candidates will get the requisite nominations,” Gulati said. “Am I surprised? No.

“Probably some of the candidates don’t have a full understanding of the job they are running for, but that’s probably true of anybody who runs for an office. My guess is that President Trump got surprised by a couple of things in his first week on the job.”

The field currently includes former U.S. internationals Paul Caligiuri, Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino, current USSF vice president Carlos Cordeiro, SUM boss Kathy Carter, attorney Steve Gans, businessman Paul Lapointe, and attorney Mike Winograd. At this point, Carter appears to be the relative favorite after MLS commissioner Don Garber told ESPN that the league would nominate the longtime executive, but Gulati made sure to reiterate that he has yet to officially back a candidate.

“I haven’t endorsed anybody and I haven’t said I have a preferred candidate,” Gulati said. “This is all real time over the last few days. So let’s see where things go.

“I’ll certainly think about it, but I haven’t made a decision on that.”