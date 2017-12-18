Gulati refutes Blanc claims, denies any formal discussions with USMNT candidates

U.S. Soccer

Laurent Blanc pushed the vacant U.S. Men’s National Team managerial position into the spotlight on Monday, but it turns out the former France boss was apparently not approached by U.S. Soccer.

U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati told Sports Illustrated on Monday that the federation hasn’t approached Blanc, or any candidate for the job for that matter.

“U.S. Soccer has not approached Laurent Blanc about coaching the USMNT,” Gulati said. “We have not had any formal discussions with any possible candidates at this point in our coaching search.”

With the federation going through a transitional phase with a presidential election set for Feb. 10, it would make sense that the position remains open until at least the new election of a new president.

