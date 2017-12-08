Hope Solo joins U.S. Soccer presidential race

The race to become the next president of U.S. Soccer has grown yet again.

Former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper Hope Solo has thrown her name onto the ever-swelling list of potential successors to Sunil Gulati.

Solo had a distinguished career with the USWNT. She had 202 caps with the senior team between 2000 and 2016. She’s backstopped for two Olympic gold medal winning teams, won two CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cups, and, most notably, the 2015 Women’s World Cup. She won the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year once, in 2009, and won the Golden Glove as the Women’s World Cup’s top goalkeeper in both 2011 and 2015.

She announced her candidacy on Facebook late Thursday night:

“The time for talking is over. I have been traveling internationally learning and speaking about many of these issues. I have met with foreign national soccer teams player associations and unions. I have met with Presidents and members of the United Nations to discuss leadership and the importance of sport in the world order. Through all of these experiences, I have learned that it is the responsibility of those in leadership positions who have the ability to change policy to stop giving lip service to the issues, but to instead, execute and take the actions required to affect real change.”

She outlined her platform in four parts. The first focused on creating a winning culture within the USSF, starting with the ranks of youth soccer. The second called for equality between the men’s and women’s teams, including equal pay for players on both teams. She wants to address the issue of “pay to play” in youth soccer throughout the country and promote diversity in all youth programs. Finally, she desires to create transparency throughout the organization in both operational and financial issues.

She concluded her announcement by saying she knows “exactly what U.S. Soccer needs to do” and how to get it done.

The field of candidates now contains Solo, SUM president Kathy Carter, former U.S Men’s National Team players Kyle Martino, Paul Caligiuri, and Eric Wynalda, USSF vice president Carlos Cordeiro, Boston based attorney Steve Gans, Massachusetts regional director of the United Premier Soccer League Paul Lapointe, and former player and A-League general manager Michael Winograd.

Incumbent Sunil Gulati has decided not to run for reelection.