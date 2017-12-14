Joe Corona joins Club America on loan

For a second time, U.S. midfielder Joe Corona will be under Miguel Herrera’s guidance.

Corona, 27, joined Mexican giant Club America on Wednesday via Liga MX’s offseason draft which saw a total of 38 deals completed.

The Los Angeles-born midfielder will join Las Aguilas on a one-year loan from Club Tijuana, the border club Corona has been with since his professional debut in 2010.

Corona made only 11 appearances for Xolos in the 2017 Apertura, but was a fixture in Herrera’s lineup when the former El Tri manager was in charge of Club Tijuana less than a year ago.

The midfielder’s last appearance with the USMNT came during this past summer’s Gold Cup.