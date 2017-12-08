Jonathan Gonzalez, Monterrey earn draw with Tigres in opening leg of Liga MX final

American midfield phenom Jonathan Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes for Monterrey in the first leg of the Apertura final on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old, who continues to garner attention for his exploits on the field, played the full 90 in the 1-1 draw at Tigres.

Nicolas Sanchez scored the opener for Monterrey in the ninth and Enner Valencia leveled the contest in the 26th minute on a penalty kick. Both sides saw late dismissal as Hugo Ayala and Leonel Vangioni were sent off as each side finished with 10 men.

Gonzalez has made 19 starts this season for Monterrey, becoming a vital piece of the club’s midfield picture.

The second leg of the final is Sunday while Monterrey is also set for the Copa MX final on Dec. 21.