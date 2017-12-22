Jonathan Gonzalez, Monterrey win Copa MX

Jonathan Gonzalez’s breakout season has ended with a trophy in hand.
The young American midfielder went a full 90 minutes on Thursday evening as Monterrey took down Pachuca, 1-0, in the Copa MX final. The game’s lone goal was scored in the 57th minute by Aviles Hurtado, who earned a bit of redemption after missing a crucial penalty kick in the Liga MX Apertura finale loss to Tigres.
Omar Gonzalez went a full 90 minutes for Pachuca in the defeat.
For Jonathan Gonzalez, the victory capped a standout debut season that saw him make 22 league appearances and five cup appearances while pushing onto the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexican National Team radar. In addition, Gonzalez’s efforts saw him recognized with a spot in the Liga MX Best XI.
“Honestly, I never imagined that I’d be where I am,” Gonzalez told Media Tiempo, “but things can change in an instant and you have to take advantage.”
“As well as the positive moments, I also went through a very difficult time after losing that (Apertura) final, but we are deserved winners [of the cup].”
Gonzalez and Monterrey return to action on Jan. 6 for the Clausura opener against Morelia.
Then afterwards he was asked about which national team he would represent. He said he wasn’t sure yet and that hasn’t been decided. A perfect answer right after winning a trophy.
But still nervous times ahead for the USMNT. If he doesn’t choose USMNT then we only can blame ourselves as a federation. Don’t qualify for the World Cup then you don’t get the privilege of the best players.
LikeLike
Very true and I’m confident Mexico is gonna make a big push for him.
LikeLike
for me, if he were to choose to represent Mejico because the US didn’t qualify, we didn’t need him in the first place. That’s typical mercenary mentality…if you believe in your heart you are an american, then not making the WC one cycle doesn’t change that! I guess we’ll see soon enough which way his heart bleeds!
LikeLike
He is an impact player for them. Similar to Pulisic’s impact for Dortmund. MB better bring his A game or he’s going to be replaced soon.
USSF must do everything they can to bring him on board!
LikeLike
That goal was typical Omar Gonzalez defensive lapse; dude was open to receive the pass goal side, and ran straight to goal. If OG marked him correctly, he wouldn’t have received the pass.
LikeLike
was thinking same thing…. since rooting for Monterrey I was very pleased with another Omar mistake to cost his team the game.
LikeLike
He’s not playing for Mexico. Mexico is stacked three deep in every position while the usnt has open spots all around. Unless Mexico offers him a plane ticket to Russia that is.
LikeLike
after HH el Tri don’t have tremendous depth at DM. Duenas is good but after him it was Molina who Gonzalez has supplanted at Monterrey. the chance to rub some dirt in USSF’s wounds is tempting and Gonzalez is certainly not under qualified to make el Tri’s World Cup squad. wouldn’t start but he would be a great sub off the bench to close out games and keep their attacking players sharp in training.
from everything i’v heard his heart is in the US but this has been an incredible year for him and everyone is doing the best to win him over for Mexico. its got to be 50/50 right now and the big story for March, assuming he rejects their call after Monterrey blocks USSF’s call in January.
end of the story is Bruce Arena’s “now is not the time to introduce young players” and lame tactics in 2017 might haunt us longer than just next summer, absolute travesty of a coach he was.
LikeLike
You’re forgetting Jona Dos Santos and Victor Guzman whose having a great season
LikeLike
two shoe salesman walk into a town. they both observe that no one is wearing shoes. the first salesman says, “i can’t sell shoes here. look, no one wears shoes.” the second salesman says, “i can sell a lot of shoes here. look! no one is wearing shoes!”
LikeLike