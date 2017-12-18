Jonathan Gonzalez named to Liga MX Apertura Best XI

Jonathan Gonzalez’s breakthrough season has earned him a big honor.
The Monterrey midfielder was recognized on Monday as he was named to the Liga MX Apertura Best XI. The news comes several days after Gonzalez was also recognized in Diario’s Best XI team, and the Monterrey midfielder is one of only five players to be recognized on both teams.
Gonzalez made a total of 22 appearances for Monterrey throughout the Aperture campaign, starting 20 times. The 19-year-old midfielder rapidly became a vital part of the team’s successful run through the fall, starring as a No. 6 during Monterrey’s run to the final. In the end, Monterrey fell to Tigres, 3-2 on aggregate.
In total, Monterrey saw four players named to the Best XI while Tigres was a close second with three players among those honored.
Monterrey still has one match left, though, as Gonzalez and co. take on Omar Gonzalez’s Pachuca on Thursday in the Copa MX final.
Here’s a full look at the Best XI:
Goalkeeper: Augustin Marchesin (Club America)
Defenders: Luis Rodriguez (Tigres), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Nicolas Sanchez (Monterrey), Leonel Vangioni (Monterrey)
Midfielders: Elias Hernandez (Leon), Jonathan Gonzalez (Monterrey), Victor Guzman (Pachuca)
Forwards: Enner Valencia (Tigres), Mauro Boselli (Leon), Aviles Hurtado (Monterrey)
I know there have been some rumblings in the MX press about Gonzalez repping them but I like to see that US Flag next to his name.
We’ve occasionally had players earn honors/do well in quality leagues in the past, but it does seem we are now finding this happening much earlier and at a higher level and a little more often. Rather than at 25-26… more like 18 or 19. With the shiiiite year our cats had- this is certainly encouraging. Good times are coming.
This is an incredible achievement for an American player. Right now, Gonzales is already a better holding mid than Michael Bradley. Anyone who thinks otherwise is delusional. His is superior in every aspect of the game (except jogging). Between him, Acosta, McKennie, and other rising young players, I would be happy to never see Bradley get playing time again.
This is the most accomplished young midfield that I have ever seen in the US. Gonzales is excellent…potentially world class. Pulisic already is world class. McKennie is not far behind. Then you have guys like Gooch and Keaton Parks who have yet to break through but are getting the kind of exposure that used to guarantee guys regular minutes with the usmnt.
There is no longer any need to play Bradley, Bedoya, etc, in any meaningful game.
