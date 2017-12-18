Jonathan Gonzalez named to Liga MX Apertura Best XI

Jonathan Gonzalez’s breakthrough season has earned him a big honor.

The Monterrey midfielder was recognized on Monday as he was named to the Liga MX Apertura Best XI. The news comes several days after Gonzalez was also recognized in Diario’s Best XI team, and the Monterrey midfielder is one of only five players to be recognized on both teams.

ONCE IDEAL A2017 🇦🇷 @amarchesin1 🦅

🇧🇷 Juninho 🐯

🇲🇽 @CJasib 🤠

🇲🇽 P. Aguilar 🦅

🇦🇷 L. Vangioni 🤠

🇺🇸 J. González 🤠

🇲🇽… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—

DIARIO RÉCORD (@record_mexico) December 13, 2017

Gonzalez made a total of 22 appearances for Monterrey throughout the Aperture campaign, starting 20 times. The 19-year-old midfielder rapidly became a vital part of the team’s successful run through the fall, starring as a No. 6 during Monterrey’s run to the final. In the end, Monterrey fell to Tigres, 3-2 on aggregate.

In total, Monterrey saw four players named to the Best XI while Tigres was a close second with three players among those honored.

Monterrey still has one match left, though, as Gonzalez and co. take on Omar Gonzalez’s Pachuca on Thursday in the Copa MX final.

Here’s a full look at the Best XI:

Goalkeeper: Augustin Marchesin (Club America)

Defenders: Luis Rodriguez (Tigres), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Nicolas Sanchez (Monterrey), Leonel Vangioni (Monterrey)

Midfielders: Elias Hernandez (Leon), Jonathan Gonzalez (Monterrey), Victor Guzman (Pachuca)

Forwards: Enner Valencia (Tigres), Mauro Boselli (Leon), Aviles Hurtado (Monterrey)