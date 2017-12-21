Jonathan Gonzalez, Omar Gonzalez push for trophy as Monterrey takes on Pachuca in Copa MX final

After falling short of a Liga MX crown after all but dominating the regular season, Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey have another chance to bring home a trophy in Thursday’s Copa MX finale. In their way, though, stands another American that knows a thing or two about playing in cup finals.

Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey are set to take on Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca on Thursday evening to close out the calendar year in the Copa MX final. Monterrey heads into the final after taking down Club America on penalty kicks in the semifinal round while Pachuca cruised past Atlante, 2-0, in their final four clash.

For Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey, Thursday’s match offers a bit of redemption. Monterrey was certainly the top team in Mexico from wire to wire in the Apertura campaign, but the group fell short with a league title on the line. Facing off with a veteran Tigres squad, Monterrey squandered an early lead, gave away two goals and missed a penalty kick en route to a 2-1 defeat in the second leg of the finale.

Now, they’ll look to seal the club’s first Copa MX crown since 1991-92 and the club’s first major trophy since 2010. Jonathan Gonzalez has been a vital piece of that trophy push, earning a Best XI selection for his play as a No.6 throughout his breakout season.

On the other end sits Omar Gonzalez, who has won a whopping eight cup finals throughout his career. The central defender has captured a Liga MX crown since moving to Pachuca in 2016, but has yet to lift a Copa MX title with a club that has never won that crown.

Pachuca is fresh off a disappointment of their own. With a chance to face Real Madrid in a tournament finale on the line, Pachuca fell to Gremio on the semifinal of the Club World Cup last week before taking down Al Jazira, 4-1, in the consolation match.

Adding to the intrigue is that Thursday’s finale is a rematch of the Clausura 2016 final, a match that saw Victor Guzman’s last-gasp winner seal the trophy for Pachuca. What followed was a run to a CONCACAF Champions League crown as Pachuca solidified their spot as one of the top clubs in the region.

Thursday’s match won’t change that no matter the result, but it will be a pivotal moment for an American either way. Can Jonathan Gonzalez pick up the first of what he hopes will be many trophies at just 19 years of age, or will Omar Gonzalez further his trophy-winning resume with yet another cup final win?