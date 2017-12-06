Jonathan Klinsmann set to make debut for Hertha Berlin

Jonathan Klinsmann set to make debut for Hertha Berlin

U.S. Under-20 National Team

Jonathan Klinsmann set to make debut for Hertha Berlin

Jonathan Klinsmann, son of former U.S, Men’s National Team head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, is slated to make his senior team debut with Hertha Berlin this week when they take on Ostersunds FK in the Europa League. Manager Pal Dardai announced the move on Wednesday afternoon:

Klinsmann joined the club over the summer and featured for the U.S. U-20 National Team in the U-20 World Cup in South Korea. He’s only played for Hertha’s reserve side so far this season.

Hertha are eliminated from Europa League contention, but have the chance to play spoiler for Ostersunds FK, who will win Group J with a victory.

, , Americans Abroad, U.S. Under-20 National Team

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • I scored three goals in one game

    Good for him, could lead to more significant mins or maybe a winter loan either way it’s a big accomplishment

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home