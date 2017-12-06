Jonathan Klinsmann set to make debut for Hertha Berlin

Jonathan Klinsmann, son of former U.S, Men’s National Team head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, is slated to make his senior team debut with Hertha Berlin this week when they take on Ostersunds FK in the Europa League. Manager Pal Dardai announced the move on Wednesday afternoon:

Klinsmann joined the club over the summer and featured for the U.S. U-20 National Team in the U-20 World Cup in South Korea. He’s only played for Hertha’s reserve side so far this season.

Hertha are eliminated from Europa League contention, but have the chance to play spoiler for Ostersunds FK, who will win Group J with a victory.