Jozy Altidore ready for MLS Cup despite recent ankle injury

Early in the second half of Toronto FC’s Eastern Conference Final clash with the Columbus Crew, Jozy Altidore was left hobbled. The forward’s ankle suffered an injury on a hard tackle in the box and, after several looks from team doctors, Altidore continued on for a few minutes while a substitute was prepared.

We know what happened next. Altidore’s adrenaline carried him through to what turned out to be the game-winning goal, sealing a spot in the MLS Cup Final. The ankle injury remains, but Altidore fully intends on playing through it.

Speaking on a conference call on Tuesday, Altidore says his ankle isn’t quite 100 percent, but the TFC forward feels more than ready to contribute in Saturday’s MLS Cup final against the Seattle Sounders.

“It was good. I got to take part in the warm up and see how I was feeling. I felt okay,” Altidore said. “Obviously, it won’t be perfect, but like I said on Wednesday night, it’s a big game, a one-off and, with everything we put into this season, I’m going to put every right foot forward I can to make sure I’m in the team and playing that game.”

Coincidentally, Altidore scored Toronto’s only goal against the Sounders this season back in May in what ended as a 1-0 victory. The forward has scored six goals in 10 playoff games since joining TFC.

“I would love to try to make a difference. I think every player would love to make a difference. It’s a final. Every player goes to bed dreaming about a final and dreaming about yourself making the difference.

“For me, though, it doesn’t matter. Obviously it would be great to score in a final but, at this point, it doesn’t matter how we win. What matters is that we win. I don’t care of its me or Seba or Drew Moor. It doesn’t matter to me. All that matters is that we give everything we have, put everything into it and try to become champions. That’s it.”