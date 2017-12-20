Julie Ertz names U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year

U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Julie Ertz was voted U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of the Year for 2017.

With the win, the defensive midfielder becomes the only the third player to win both the Young Female Player of the Year award and the Female Player of the Year in her career, joining Lauren Holiday and Tobin Heath.

Ertz scored a total of six goals for the USWNT this year out of the defensive midfield position, including an 89th minute winner against Brazil in the Tournament of Nations. She started the final eight games of the campaign, helping the team to a 7-0-1 record.

At the club level, she played all but 44 minutes of the regular season for the Chicago Red Stars, helping them to the NWSL playoffs, where they fell to the North Carolina Courage in the semi-finals. She scored four goals and had three assists.

