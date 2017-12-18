Kaka announces retirement from soccer

It turns out Orlando City was the last stop in Kaka’s career.

The Brazilian, who left the option open to play in 2018 away from MLS, announced his retirement on Sunday.

Father,

It was much more than I could ever imagined. Thank you! I’m now ready for the next journey. In Jesus name. Amem. Pai,

Foi muito mais do que eu pedi ou imaginei!Obrigado! Eis-me aqui para próxima jornada. Em nome de Jesus. Amém. pic.twitter.com/PofZBAV0BE — Kaka (@KAKA) December 17, 2017

The 35-year-old played for Sao Paulo, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Orlando City during his professional career that began in 2001 after years in the Sao Paulo academy.

During the final three years of his career as a designated player in MLS with Orlando City, Kaka scored 24 and provided 22 assists in 75 games played. He was also a three-time MLS All-Star.

The winner of the 2007 Ballon d’Or won titles in Serie A and La Liga as well as the UEFA Champions League and Club World Cup with AC Milan.

On the international stage, the midfielder won the 2002 World Cup and 2005 and 2009 Confederations Cups with Brazil. Kaka scored 29 goals in 92 appearances for Brazil after making his international debut in 2002.