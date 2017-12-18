Kaka announces retirement from soccer

It turns out Orlando City was the last stop in Kaka’s career.
The Brazilian, who left the option open to play in 2018 away from MLS, announced his retirement on Sunday.
The 35-year-old played for Sao Paulo, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Orlando City during his professional career that began in 2001 after years in the Sao Paulo academy.
During the final three years of his career as a designated player in MLS with Orlando City, Kaka scored 24 and provided 22 assists in 75 games played. He was also a three-time MLS All-Star.
The winner of the 2007 Ballon d’Or won titles in Serie A and La Liga as well as the UEFA Champions League and Club World Cup with AC Milan.
On the international stage, the midfielder won the 2002 World Cup and 2005 and 2009 Confederations Cups with Brazil. Kaka scored 29 goals in 92 appearances for Brazil after making his international debut in 2002.
It was good having him here, he always seemed to have a positive attitude and enjoyed playing here. So many it feels beneath them and they under estimate the play, while getting their tails kicked, from Beckham and many others on…..didn’t feel that way with him.
