Keaton Parks renews contract with Benfica

Keaton Parks has extended his contract with Portuguese giant Benfica an additional year, keeping the Texas-born midfielder in Lisbon until 2022.
Parks, 20, first put pen to paper with the Aguias back in July, but has flourished with Benfica B since, earning him a senior-team debut.
“I feel very good, I’m very excited to start a new stage at Benfica, to continue my walk here and to have my opportunity with the main team and the B team as I move forward,” Parks told the club’s TV channel.
The U.S. Under-20 player, who has scored and assisted twice in his 11 appearance with Benfica B, has been repeatedly training with the first-team throughout the ongoing season.
Parks is only the sixth American ever to register minutes in Portugal’s top flight.
