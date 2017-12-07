Keaton Parks renews contract with Benfica

Keaton Parks has extended his contract with Portuguese giant Benfica an additional year, keeping the Texas-born midfielder in Lisbon until 2022.

Parks, 20, first put pen to paper with the Aguias back in July, but has flourished with Benfica B since, earning him a senior-team debut.

🇺🇸✍ Keaton Parks renova até 2022! Sabe tudo no Site Oficial: https://t.co/8QfnfFPh19 pic.twitter.com/4kRZrk2R6l — SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) December 6, 2017

“I feel very good, I’m very excited to start a new stage at Benfica, to continue my walk here and to have my opportunity with the main team and the B team as I move forward,” Parks told the club’s TV channel.

The U.S. Under-20 player, who has scored and assisted twice in his 11 appearance with Benfica B, has been repeatedly training with the first-team throughout the ongoing season.

Parks is only the sixth American ever to register minutes in Portugal’s top flight.