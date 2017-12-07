Keaton Parks renews contract with Benfica

Keaton Parks renews contract with Benfica

U.S. Under-20 National Team

Keaton Parks renews contract with Benfica

Keaton Parks has extended his contract with Portuguese giant Benfica an additional year, keeping the Texas-born midfielder in Lisbon until 2022.

Parks, 20, first put pen to paper with the Aguias back in July, but has flourished with Benfica B since, earning him a senior-team debut.

“I feel very good, I’m very excited to start a new stage at Benfica, to continue my walk here and to have my opportunity with the main team and the B team as I move forward,” Parks told the club’s TV channel.

The U.S. Under-20 player, who has scored and assisted twice in his 11 appearance with Benfica B, has been repeatedly training with the first-team throughout the ongoing season.

Parks is only the sixth American ever to register minutes in Portugal’s top flight.

, , , Americans Abroad, Featured, U.S. Soccer, U.S. Under-20 National Team

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home