Kekuta Manneh signs with Mexican club Pachuca

Kekuta Manneh has finalized a move to Liga MX.
The winger has signed with Mexican side Pachuca, the club announced on Tuesday evening. The move sees Manneh depart MLS after originally being selected in the 2013 MLS Draft.
Manneh scored 26 goals and provided 15 assists in 127 matches over five MLS seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps and Columbus Crew. The speedy winger made his name throughout four seasons with the former before being traded to the Crew in March in exchange for Tony Tchani. After seeing his contract expire, Manneh trained with German side Union Berlin following the Crew’s playoff exit.
The 22-year-old Gambian-born winger received his American citizenship in 2017 and participated in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s January camp to start the year.
At Pachuca, Manneh joins USMNT defender Omar Gonzalez at a club that recently fell just short in the Copa MX finale.
Good. He was about to slip into that pattern that happens to many young promising American players in MLS: a good first year or two, then stagnation. At least he is challenging himself and lord knows we need more true wingers. Congrats man!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he can stay healthy he could do well in Mexico. No idea how a guy with some of the natural ability he has ended up bench warming for the Crew. I’m sure he’s happy to be out of MLS.
LikeLike
Why? Did anyone force him top be in MLS to begin with?
I would imagine that if he were to be offered a decent new contract, he would have been quite ok to stay in MLS. Don’t think there are many American players who would prefer Liga MX over MLS for the same salary
LikeLike