Laurent Blanc reveals he rejected USMNT approaches

Laurent Blanc reveals he rejected USMNT approaches

U.S. Men's National Team

Laurent Blanc reveals he rejected USMNT approaches

Laurent Blanc has been linked with the vacant U.S. Men’s National Team head coaching job since the role opened up, but the French manager says he will not be taking the job.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Blanc says he turned down the chance to succeed Bruce Arena, who departed the USMNT gig after the team failed to reach the World Cup in OctoberL. Blanc has also reportedly been approached to coach Australia, but the former Paris Saint-Germain boss turned down that chance as well.

“I was approached to coach internationally (by the U.S.) but it was a no,” Blanc told Le Parisien. “Especially when it is not your own country.

“International coaching must touch your national [roots]. Because of this, I declined.”

Blanc is currently on a coaching sabbatical that began when the former star defender was fired by PSG in 2016.

, , Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

12 comments
  • Scott e Dio93

    This shows how stupid & ignorant USSF really is!

    A bad pick for: rebuilding, youth movement, & change of mentality!

    Bielsa, Peckerman, or any Colombians in CONCACAF!

    Like

    Reply
    • Anthony

      So “or any Colombians in CONCACAF” is not wholly ignorant and stupid on itself. I too think that Blanc is poor fit, but we coudl learn from the Germans and the French in terms ho how they turned around their development in the early 2000’s and 1990’s, respectively (not to say that there is not something we could also learned from other Concacaf and South American football nations or some Africa).

      Like

      Reply
      • Scott e Dio93

        Osorio, Pinto etc…They done better with smaller budget & less talent, maybe not Osorio with budget issue.

        Like

      • Scott e Dio93

        U.S. is not Europe with mega rich leagues without socialist limits. I do like Lique 1 model being farm league for EPL or La Liga but keeping some clubs like PSG & Monaco with big budgets.

        Learn from Argentina, Brazil & Uruguay club system & farm system.

        Like

  • KenC

    Don’t read too much into it. Potential candidates always imply they were offered the job, when in fact, they were only asked if they were interested in being considered.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  • Gary Page

    I don’t think he would have been a good fit. We don’t need to go far to find a coach with an excellent club and international resume who knows both MLS and US players–Tata Martino in Atlanta fits all the requirements, including getting a lesser team (Paraguay) to over achieve.

    Like

    Reply
    • Quit Whining About Soccer in the US

      USSF says no.

      At best it seems like an embellishment by him. Most likely the worst….an outright lie.

      Like

      Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home