Laurent Blanc reveals he rejected USMNT approaches

Laurent Blanc has been linked with the vacant U.S. Men’s National Team head coaching job since the role opened up, but the French manager says he will not be taking the job.
Speaking to Le Parisien, Blanc says he turned down the chance to succeed Bruce Arena, who departed the USMNT gig after the team failed to reach the World Cup in OctoberL. Blanc has also reportedly been approached to coach Australia, but the former Paris Saint-Germain boss turned down that chance as well.
“I was approached to coach internationally (by the U.S.) but it was a no,” Blanc told Le Parisien. “Especially when it is not your own country.
“International coaching must touch your national [roots]. Because of this, I declined.”
Blanc is currently on a coaching sabbatical that began when the former star defender was fired by PSG in 2016.
Respect.
Not sure there would be a good fit between a French coach and US players
Bizarre comment. I guess Vieira isn’t a good fit in NYC then?
most of the guys who see the field at NYCFC are non-americans….like most of mls…
This shows how stupid & ignorant USSF really is!
A bad pick for: rebuilding, youth movement, & change of mentality!
Bielsa, Peckerman, or any Colombians in CONCACAF!
So “or any Colombians in CONCACAF” is not wholly ignorant and stupid on itself. I too think that Blanc is poor fit, but we coudl learn from the Germans and the French in terms ho how they turned around their development in the early 2000’s and 1990’s, respectively (not to say that there is not something we could also learned from other Concacaf and South American football nations or some Africa).
Osorio, Pinto etc…They done better with smaller budget & less talent, maybe not Osorio with budget issue.
U.S. is not Europe with mega rich leagues without socialist limits. I do like Lique 1 model being farm league for EPL or La Liga but keeping some clubs like PSG & Monaco with big budgets.
Learn from Argentina, Brazil & Uruguay club system & farm system.
Don’t read too much into it. Potential candidates always imply they were offered the job, when in fact, they were only asked if they were interested in being considered.
I don’t think he would have been a good fit. We don’t need to go far to find a coach with an excellent club and international resume who knows both MLS and US players–Tata Martino in Atlanta fits all the requirements, including getting a lesser team (Paraguay) to over achieve.
did ussf really make him an offer?
is ussf really making offers to anyone right now?
USSF says no.
At best it seems like an embellishment by him. Most likely the worst….an outright lie.
