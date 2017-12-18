Laurent Blanc reveals he rejected USMNT approaches

Laurent Blanc has been linked with the vacant U.S. Men’s National Team head coaching job since the role opened up, but the French manager says he will not be taking the job.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Blanc says he turned down the chance to succeed Bruce Arena, who departed the USMNT gig after the team failed to reach the World Cup in OctoberL. Blanc has also reportedly been approached to coach Australia, but the former Paris Saint-Germain boss turned down that chance as well.

“I was approached to coach internationally (by the U.S.) but it was a no,” Blanc told Le Parisien. “Especially when it is not your own country.

“International coaching must touch your national [roots]. Because of this, I declined.”

Blanc is currently on a coaching sabbatical that began when the former star defender was fired by PSG in 2016.