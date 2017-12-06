Meg Whitman rejoins Sacramento MLS expansion bid

A key investor has rejoined the fold in Sacramento’s bid to join MLS.

Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman and her husband Griffith Harsh have rejoined the bid’s investment group after initially appearing to back out, This news comes at a key time as Sacramento, and the other three MLS expansion finalists, are making their final presentation to Don Garber and the MLS expansion committee this afternoon in New York.

Whitman issued the following statement:

“After careful consideration we are delighted to join in Sacramento’s bid for Major League Soccer. We wish Kevin Nagle and the team great success today in their presentation to Commissioner Garber and the expansion committee. Sacramento has proven itself a great soccer destination worthy of entry into MLS.”

Long considered a favorite to land a bid, Sacramento has a solid stadium plan and can begin construction at any time. They also have a large following at the USL level with the Sacramento Republic, who have finished second in the league in average attendance after leading the pack for the previous two seasons.