Mexico draws Germany, Costa Rica matched with Brazil at World Cup

Mexico was handed no favors during the 2018 World Cup draw, as it was drawn in one of the toughest groups alongside Germany, Sweden and South Korea in Group F.

Costa Rica’s biggest test in Group E will come against Brazil in the second game of group play. The Ticos will also take on Switzerland and Serbia.

Panama’s first-ever World Cup match will be versus Belgium in the Group E opener. The Canaleros will also play England and Tunisia in Russia.

The opening match of the competition will pit hosts Russia against Saudi Arabia, but the first real contest with intrigue comes from Group B, where Portugal takes on Spain in the opener. Argentina, meanwhile, faces a tough group that includes Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

Here’s a closer look at the full World Cup draw:

Group A

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B 

Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C

France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D

Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E

Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F

Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G 

Belgium, Panama, England, Tunisia

Group H 

Poland, Colombia, Senegal, Japan

 

 

  • Tom

    D and F are contenders for GoD. Costa Rica was done no favors in E. Exactly how much did Russia pay to get handed a group they can easily finish second in (Uruguay wins it with a +10 GD)?

  • Further Adu

    I cannot even imagine the cost to US soccer and the world cup sponsors by the USMNT not qualifying for the tournament.

    Bruce Arena and Sunil Gulati will always live in infamy as the architects of this monumental failure.

  • Beto

    Russia got the easiest group but still wouldn’t be surprised if Egypt and Uruguay knock them out early.

