MLS Cup: The Pregame Tailgate

MLS Cup: The Pregame Tailgate

MLS Cup

MLS Cup: The Pregame Tailgate

The wait is over for the MLS Cup rematch between Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field.

Before Saturday afternoon’s clash in Toronto, catch up on anything you may have missed from the days leading into the championship contest:

After 2016 MLS Cup heartbreak, TFC expecting different game in 2017 finale

Sounders sense history coming, but they’re focusing on Saturday’s final

Brian Schmetzer leads Sounders towards history, second MLS Cup

Following tip from Matt Miazga, Kelvin Leerdam becoming rock in Sounders defense

Experienced approach helping Sounders’ Will Bruin thrive in postseason

After 2016 heartbreak, Justin Morrow thankful for second chance at MLS Cup.

Jordan Morris happy to be ready for MLS Cup after “frustrating” injury layoff

TFC confident in attacking group against in-form Sounders defense

With history on the horizon, TFC, Sounders collide yet again in MLS Cup

Veterans Drew Moor, Chad Marshall bring perspective to MLS Cup

 

Featured, Major League Soccer, MLS Cup

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • I scored three goals in one game

    It’s not about this game but Joe gyau scored today and Keaton Parks on the bench for Benfica

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home