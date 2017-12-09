MLS Cup: Your Live Commentary

The MLS Cup rematch we’ve all been waiting for is upon us on Saturday afternoon.

The defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders will take on Toronto FC at BMO Field for the second consecutive season in the championship match.

Seattle hasn’t allowed a goal since October 1 and enters the match with more attacking firepower than it did in 2016, especially with a healthy Clint Dempsey leading the line.

All the pressure in the world is on Toronto FC, who are looking to finish off one of the best seasons in MLS history that already includes a Supporters’ Shield and a Canadian Championship.

The match is set to kickoff around 4:30 p.m. ET and will be shown on ESPN.

