MLS Cup: Your Live Commentary

The MLS Cup rematch we’ve all been waiting for is upon us on Saturday afternoon.
The defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders will take on Toronto FC at BMO Field for the second consecutive season in the championship match.
Seattle hasn’t allowed a goal since October 1 and enters the match with more attacking firepower than it did in 2016, especially with a healthy Clint Dempsey leading the line.
All the pressure in the world is on Toronto FC, who are looking to finish off one of the best seasons in MLS history that already includes a Supporters’ Shield and a Canadian Championship.
For those looking for some pregame reading, check out the SBI Pregame Tailgate for a look back at the week that was. The match is set to kickoff around 4:30 p.m. ET and will be shown on ESPN.
Enjoy the action.
Starting Lineups:
Toronto: Bono, Beitashour, Moor, Mavinga, Morrow, Bradley, Delgado, Osorio, Vazquez, Altidore, Giovinco
Seattle: Frei, Jones, Marshall, Torres, Leerdam, Svensson, Roldan, Rodriguez, Dempsey, Loderio, Bruin
The biggest thing to watch in terms of tactics is Toronto’s four-man back line. Greg Vanney hasn’t used four at the back for most of the season. If it works, Vanney will be seen as a genius, but if it fails questions will fall on the TFC manager, especially with the amount of pressure the Reds are facing.
1′ We are underway at BMO Field. Seattle is moving left to right and attacking the goal with the Toronto supporters behind it.
2′ Altidore works his way down the right wing, but Torres and Marshall stop him in his tracks and concede a TFC corner.
On the corner, Moor’s header from the left side of the box flies just over the bar.
4′ It’s clear right away that this won’t be the scoreless game we experienced last year.
Both teams have created chances in the first five minutes.
The game will settle down at some point, but for now, it’s open.
8′ We have a shot on goal!
Although it’s a slow roller from Giovinco into the arms of Frei, it’s still something and it’s a continuation of a fast-paced opening stretch.
10′ A left-footed shot by Osorio is denied by a terrific diving save from Frei.
We’re not seeing 0-0 this year in MLS Cup.
11′ How did that not go in?
Giovinco’s shot from the right side of the box barely rolls past the goal line at the left post.
Toronto is throwing everything at Seattle from the jump.
21′ Luckily for the Sounders, they avoided any danger after Giovinco was fouled 30 yards from goal.
However, that can’t happen again.
Giving the Italian designated player more opportunities to score on free kick will only end in disaster for the visitors.
23′ Stefan Frei is playing out of his mind in the Sounders goal.
He uses his right hand to tap Giovinco’s latest attempt over the bar.
27′ Seattle’s done little in the attacking third since the first five minutes, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
If the Sounders are able to absorb the rest of Toronto’s pressure up until halftime, it will give them a boost in the second half and allow them to put more pressure on the TFC defense.
