MLS invites 60 D1 college players to 2018 Player Combine

Major League Soccer released its list of invitees to this winter’s player combine. It includes 60 players from Division I colleges, including the seven MAC Hermann Awards Finalists.
Highlighting the list is Stanford University defender Tomas Hilliard-Arce, who helped the Cardinal to their third straight NCAA College Cup title a couple of weeks ago. He was also named the PAC-12’s Defender of the Year.
Also on there is Wake Forest University forward Jon Bakero, who scored ten game winning goals for the Demon Deacons this year. Fellow MAC Hermann finalists Brandon Bye of Western Michigan, Jon Gallagher of Notre Dame, Tim Kubel from Louisville, Wyatt Omsberg of Dartmouth, and Alan Winn from College Cup runners-up North Carolina are also on the list.
Each of the players invited in this initial run has completed their college eligibility. Additional invitees, including Generation adidas players, those who haven’t finished their NCAA eligibility, and high school players will be announced at a later date.
The full list of invitees can be found on MLSSoccer.com.
The MLS Player Combine will take place on January 19 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia during the United Soccer Coaches Convention
Combine is in Orlando Jan 14. Draft is in Philly Jan 19
Did you see the list of hometown/citizenships ?
Going to be very interesting to see where college soccer is in 10 years…….Football money could disappear in the midst of huge growth in soccer. Where does it end up?
