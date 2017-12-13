MLS Ticker: Elis joins Dynamo permanently, Atlanta signs Venezuelan defender and more

A slew of roster moves occurred on Wednesday as the busy start to the Major League Soccer offseason continued.

Honduran forward Alberth Elis had a terrific season on loan for the Houston Dynamo, scoring 11 goals after joining from Mexican top flight side, C.F. Monterrey. On Wednesday, the Western Conference side agreed to a deal with the 21-year-old, signing him on a full transfer.

“The transfer of Alberth Elis to the Houston Dynamo sends a clear message from our ownership group and club to our fan base and throughout MLS about our intent and ambition,” Dynamo Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan said.

“At just 21 years old, Alberth is already one of the top players in CONCACAF, and is a constant threat to opposing defenses. He has transitioned well to the city of Houston and our league, and we look forward to seeing him continue to grow and develop working with our coaching staff.”

Elis scored four goals in 11 appearances for the Honduras in 2017.

ATLANTA UNITED ACQUIRES VENEZUELAN DEFENDER JOSE HERNANDEZ

The infusion of South American talent into Atlanta United continued with the addition of 20-year-old Venezuelan left back Jose Hernandez.

Atlanta United acquired Hernandez from Caracas FC of the Venezuelan Primera Division. Hernandez has spent his entire professional career with Caracas, where he made his debut back in February 2014.

The versatile defender can either play left back or as an advanced wingback for the club. The Venezuelan international has represented his country at the U-17 and U-20 levels, and should easily add another weapon to Atlanta’s arsenal.

“We identified José as one of the young talented defenders in South America and we’re thrilled that he’s committed to continuing his development with our club,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “In addition to his experience in first-team matches at Caracas, he’s played in big matches internationally, including this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup final against England. He’s an aggressive 1v1 defender and has the ability to get involved in the attack.”

NYCFC ACQUIRE ‘SWEDISH DEFENDER OF THE YEAR’, ANTON TINNERHOLM

New York City FC added the reigning Allsvenskan Defender of the Year to their roster, as they completed the signing of Anton Tinnenholm on Wednesday.

Tinnenholm earned the honor last season by helping Malmo FF to consecutive league titles. He joined Patrick Vieira’s side as a free agent. The right back expressed his interest in joining the club via a club statement.

“As soon as I heard NYCFC was interested, I really wanted to join,” said Tinnerholm. I spoke to [head coach Patrick Vieira] and there are ambitions to go and win the title and I’m a player who always wants to play in a top team”

“I wanted a new challenge and I’m ready for a new adventure, so it seems to me that this is a great opportunity to try and help the club make history in New York City,” Tinnerholm said. :I heard very good things about playing under Patrick – I think I can learn a lot and develop under him as a coach and I can’t wait to play at Yankee Stadium.”

Tinnerholm has earned seven caps for the Swedish National Team since making his debut in 2015.

CREW ACQUIRE JON KEMPIN FROM LA GALAXY

The Columbus Crew added another goalkeeper to their squad, acquiring Jon Kempin from the LA Galaxy.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the team unloaded a 2018 MLS Superdraft fourth round pick in exchange for the 24-year-old. In his three professional seasons in Major League Soccer, Kempin has made 15 appearances in total with the Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City.

“Jon is a promising young goalkeeper with proven experience in the League and U.S. Youth National Teams,” said Crew Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter said. “He has a good reputation for his work ethic, competitiveness and contributions in the locker room. We are happy to welcome Jon to Columbus and continue his development.”

Kempin is expected to back up Zack Steffen, who had a phenomenal year in net for the Eastern Conference finalist.

WHITECAPS ADD NEW ZEALAND INTERNATIONAL MYER BEVAN TO SQUAD

The Vancouver Whitecaps bolstered their attacking options on Wednesday, adding Myer Bevan to their MLS roster.

Bevan, a New Zealand international who holds dual citizenship in Canada, was signed for 2018 with options for 2019, 2020, and 2021. The 20-year-old joined the club’s USL affiliate Whitecaps FC 2 midway through the 2017 season scoring three goals in 13 appearances for the team.

He made his senior national team debut for New Zealand in a September FIFA World Cup qualifying series against the Solomon Islands, scoring his first goal in his second international appearance.

“Myer is an exciting option for us. He’s got great movement. He likes to get in the box,” said Whitecaps FC head coach Carl Robinson in a team statement. “He’s young, he’s hungry, and it will take a little bit of time for us to develop him. We’re excited to get him working with the group.”