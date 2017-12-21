MLS to name next expansion team in 2018

Major League Soccer is going to wait until 2018 to decide on the second team in this round of expansion.

After naming Nashville as the league’s 24th team on Wednesday, the league released a statement saying they will choose between Cincinnati, Sacramento and Detroit following the turn of the calendar.

Major League Soccer's statement regarding expansion: pic.twitter.com/SW8lASUeri — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 21, 2017

Most believe the decision will come down to Cincinnati and Sacramento due to the complete packages they presented to the league, while Detroit appears to be a underdog.