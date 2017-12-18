Monday Kickoff: Aubameyang extension, Griezmann apologizes and more

By: Ryan Tolmich | December 18, 2017 8:58 am ET

Two star forwards headline Monday’s news.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly signed a secret extension with Borussia Dortmund. (REPORT)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu reportedly met with Antoine Griezmann’s family in an effort to sign the Atletico Madrid forward. (REPORT)

Griezmann apologized after posting a picture of himself dressed as a black basketball player. (REPORT)

Manchester City is reportedly confident that Pep Guardiola will stay with the club beyond his current three-year contract. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly interested in a big-money move for Juventus fullback Alex Sandro. (REPORT)

After limping off of this past weekend’s match, Manchester United fullback Antonio Valencia declared that he his “fine”. (REPORT)

English midfielder Jason Puncheon was charged with assault and possession of an offensive weapon on Sunday. (REPORT)