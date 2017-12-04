Monday Kickoff: Ozil linked with move, Ancelotti turns down Italy and more

While one Premier League star continues to spark frequent transfer rumors, one star manager turned down one of the world’s big jobs.

Reports say Arsenal is becoming “increasingly resigned” to losing Mesut Ozil with Manchester United serving as one of the favorites to sign the German star. (REPORT)

Carlo Ancelotti has rejected the Italy job as the manger prefers to look for a job on the club level. (REPORT)

Antonio Conte says Chelsea hopes to agree to new contracts with Eden Hazard and Thibault Courtois before the upcoming World Cup. (REPORT)

Luis Suarez says there is “no way” Neymar would consider playing for Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Real Madrid is reportedly considering an offer that would include swapping Toni Kroos for Paulo Dybala. (REPORT)

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio says he is not concerned about the possibility of Mauro Icardo leaving Inter Milan for Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Samuel Umtiti will miss El Clasico due to a hamstring injury. (REPORT)