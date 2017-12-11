NYCFC To Sign Sweden's Top Tier Defender of the Year

According to Swedish outlet Expressen and reported locally by NYCFC Nation, New York City FC has agreed to a contract with the Defender-of-the-Year in the Swedish top tier, Anton Tinnerholm.

Eyebrows were raised when NYCFC failed to execute the options with every member of their entire right back fraternity from a season ago including Andraz Struna, RJ Allen, Ethan White and Mikey Lopez. The solution is a Swedish international.

Tinnerholm has averaged 28 appearances at right back over the last three seasons for two-time defending Allsvenskan champions, Malmo FF. The 26-year-old has made seven appearances for Sweden but was not rostered for the recent two-leg elimination of Italy in European World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018. He has been summoned for National Team Camp January 2-12 in Abu Dhabi, but is uncertain whether NYCFC will release him. Players who are changing clubs and are not present at camp will be excused by the Swedish Federation.

According to the report, Tinnerholm’s contract has expired and he will be inked on a free transfer by NYCFC. He had recently expressed to Malmo FF his desire for a new experience and had visited Levski Sofia in the top division of Bulgaria and was also recruited by Fortuna Dusseldorf in the German 2. Bundesliga.

Expressen says the deal “is finished” and the fullback is expected to sign his NYCFC contract within the next few days.