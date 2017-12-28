Orlando City acquire Jose Villarreal from LA Galaxy

Orlando City sent a third round pick in the 2019 MLS Draft to LA Galaxy in exchange for midfielder Jose Villarreal.
Villarreal had been a part time player at the StubHub Center since 2012, when he became the club’s second ever Homegrown signing. He made 68 appearances for the club in six seasons, scoring five goals and notching six assists.
His contract option for the 2018 season had been declined by the Galaxy.
The 24-year-old native of Inglewood, California represented the U.S. at the U-18 and Olympic levels. He played with the U-23 team during qualifying for the 2016 Summer Olympics.
The Lions also signed Libyan fullback Mohamed El-Munir from FK Partizan Belgrade in Serbia. He made seven appearances for the defending Serbian champions this year, after arriving from Dinamo Minsk in 2016.
Villarreal is a good player,but whit bad luck,played Galaxie just some games,then was transfered to cruz azul in Mexico,neve give him chance,and comeback to Galaxie and the
same never played,1 hope whit Orlando shines and show the fans,what he is in the field
He deserves to play whit his new home Orlando
That is the only move I have seen LAG make. I might have missed something, but get rid of a player that could play some minutes, their only move?
Keep the core of the team in tact I guess, LOL
