Pulisic, three MLS players included in CONCACAF Best XI

Christian Pulisic continues to earn a ton of recognition for his efforts.

The 19-year-old was included on CONCACAF’s Best XI for the 2017 calendar year. He’s the third member of the U.S. Men’s National Team to be named to the team, which is in its third year. Michael Bradley and Tim Howard were there in 2015.

He’s the only member of the USMNT there this year, but a trio of MLS stars also appear.

Roman Torres of the Seattle Sounders, Kendall Waston of the Vancouver Whitecaps, and Alberth Elis of the Houston Dynamo are also on the team.

Costa Rican Brian Ruiz of Sporting CP in the only player who’s been all all three CONCACAF Best XI squads.

Here’s the full team:

GOALKEEPER: Keylor Navas (Real Madrid CF/Spain & Costa Rica)

DEFENDERS: Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders FC/USA & Panama); Hector Moreno (AS Roma/Italy & Mexico), Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/Canada & Costa Rica), Cristian Gamboa (Celtic FC/Scotland & Costa Rica)

MIDFIELDERS: Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund/Germany & USA); Bryan Ruiz (Sporting Clube de Portugal/Portugal & Costa Rica), Hector Herrera (FC Porto/Portugal & Mexico), Wilde-Donald Guerrier (Qarabag FK/Azerbaijan & Haiti)

FORWARDS: Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven/Netherlands & Mexico), Alberth Elis (Houston Dynamo/USA & Honduras)