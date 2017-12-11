Real Madrid-PSG, Chelsea-Barcelona highlight UCL Round of 16 draw

The 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 is set.

Following six matchdays of group stage action, the knockout stage of Europe’s top club competition is set to begin in February.

Monday’s Round of 16 draw in Lyon saw the eight matchups for the next round of the competition, which will feature several mouth-watering fixtures featuring past European Cup winners.

The top draw will feature defending holders Real Madrid as they face Paris Saint-Germain. Current La Liga leaders Barcelona also face a tricky test as they will duke it out with defending EPL winners, Chelsea.

The first legs will begin on Feb. 13-14 and will conclude on Feb. 21.The second legs will begin on March 6 and conclude on March 14.

Here’s a closer look at all of the Round of 16 matches:

Juventus vs. Tottenham Hotspur

FC Basel vs. Manchester City

FC Porto vs. Liverpool

Real Madrid vs. PSG

Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas

Chelsea vs. Barcelona

Sevilla vs. Manchester United

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AS Roma