Report: IFK Goteborg trying to sign Mix Diskerud on permanent deal

Mix Diskerud’s loan move to Sweden could turn into a permanent stay.

According to fotbolltransfers.com, IFK Goteborg is attempting to secure a permanent move for the New York City FC midfielder. Diskerud spent this past season on loan with the Swedish club, appearing 29 times while scoring five goals.

“I’m talking to them and we’ll talk again,” says sports director Mats Gren. It will be a little more difficult with the rules there and so, but we will see how willing they are to write a longer deal because we are not so interested in short-term contracts now that we rebuild.”

Diskerud made 39 appearances during his stay with NYCFC, with 27 coming in his debut season.

The Swedish club also added Sam Adekugbe on loan from the Vancouver Whitecaps this past summer.

  • I scored three goals in one game

    A player I thought always showed well while playing for usmnt but couldn’t put it together for club.

  • BSU SC

    Hopefully this works out for him and he can return to the form he had shown as a young player. I always thought he had tremendous upside but he was never really able to put all the pieces together. Moving to MLS was a complete and total disaster for Mix.

    • quozzel

      Hate to say it but he just wasn’t big or physical enough for MLS.

      I like Mix and think he’s a skilled guy but he’s always been a bit of a lightweight and tends to show better in friendlies and low-pressure games than studs-up deathmatches…rough him up a little and he tends to vanish from a game by halftime.

      Good player, but I think his level was more of a slower, less physical Scandanavian league than MLS…which, quite frankly, plays a lot more like the Championship or 2 Bundesliga and is definitely not for those who don’t like contact.

      • Rory

        True.
        He struggled in the Belgium league too.
        I don’t know if Sweden’s league plays like Norway’s league but I suspect I feel he plays well we will hear lot so of calls for him with the Nats.

