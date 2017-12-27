Report: IFK Goteborg trying to sign Mix Diskerud on permanent deal

Mix Diskerud’s loan move to Sweden could turn into a permanent stay.

According to fotbolltransfers.com, IFK Goteborg is attempting to secure a permanent move for the New York City FC midfielder. Diskerud spent this past season on loan with the Swedish club, appearing 29 times while scoring five goals.

“I’m talking to them and we’ll talk again,” says sports director Mats Gren. It will be a little more difficult with the rules there and so, but we will see how willing they are to write a longer deal because we are not so interested in short-term contracts now that we rebuild.”

Diskerud made 39 appearances during his stay with NYCFC, with 27 coming in his debut season.

The Swedish club also added Sam Adekugbe on loan from the Vancouver Whitecaps this past summer.